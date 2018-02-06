‘Children’s Jubilee’ to bring magic to life through music, art and science exhibits, activities

Petting a snake with animal ambassadors. Undated. | Photo courtesy of The Orchestra of Southern Utah, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Something magical happens when a young child gets lost in discovery. Connections and memories are made that excite and inspire, and the 2018 “Children’s Jubilee,” taking place Saturday at the Heritage Theater, is just the place to bring this magic to life through music and hands-on art and science exhibits.

Put on by the Orchestra of Southern Utah, the Children’s Jubilee starts at 1 p.m. with multiple exhibits and a family-friendly orchestra concert that begins at 2 p.m.

For the concert, the Orchestra of Southern Utah will travel the globe, no passport needed, to visit some of the seven wonders of the world. Destinations include the pyramids in Egypt with music from the “Prince of Egypt” and the Great Barrier Reef with Debussy’s illustrious “La Mer.” The concert itself will last just about 40 minutes, perfect for young attention spans, and will feature beautiful pictures of each wonder to capture the eyes of little ones.

Exhibits starting at 1 p.m. will include Cedar Music Store’s Instrument Petting Zoo, Southern Utah University’s Animal Ambassadors and an Astronomy Planetarium. Following the concert, the Frehner Museum of Natural History, Arts Fusion, face painters, ornithologists and more will join in on the action. Exhibits will be open until 4:30 p.m.

Event organizers want attendees to be prepared to try new things, learn about connections and be filled with wonder.

Tickets to the Children’s Jubilee are $5. Children under 2 get in free. Bring three cans of food for Iron County Care and Share and get one free ticket. Tickets may be purchased at the Heritage Center Box Office (during regular business hours go to Festival Hall).

For more information call OSU Manager Emily Hepworth at 435-233-8213.

Event details

