Reckless driver hits minivan with family inside, seriously injuring man

ST. GEORGE — A driver who police say was driving recklessly collided with a minivan near Pine View High School Monday, sending one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

A Cadillac CTS was eastbound on E 450 North traveling between 50-60 mph at about 3:40 p.m., said St. George Police officer Dave McDaniel. The road has a posted speed limit of 30 mph.

A woman driving a Dodge Grand Caravan with family members inside was crossing the road on 2750 North when McDaniel said the Cadillac tried to swerve around the front of the Grand Caravan.

The Grand Caravan slammed into the side of the Cadillac and sent both cars spinning. The Cadillac spun out over the curb and hit a water line for a nearby condo development, causing water to gush out onto the street. The Grand Caravan slid to a stop against the curb, McDaniel said.

A male passenger in the Grand Caravan received neck, spine and chest injuries, McDaniel said. He was transported to the hospital by a Gold Cross Ambulance. The extent of his injuries was not known at the time of this report.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, or else it would have been a lot worse, he said.

“One of the poor girls in the minivan even has got marks on her chest from her kid harness,” McDaniel said.

Both cars had major damage, so they had to be towed from the scene. The driver of the Cadillac received citations for reckless driving, speeding and moving violations, McDaniel said.

Jeff Knight, who was inside his townhome with his wife when the crash occurred, heard the incident from within his kitchen. He said he isn’t surprised the crash happened at the intersection of E 450 North and 2750 North because of how fast drivers take E 450 North.

“When we’re trying to pull out of our driveway here, people always almost hit us and they flip us off,” Knight said. “A four-way stop would definitely help control the speeds here, especially because of all the kids that cross here and all that.”

Knight said he often avoids this intersection because of how fast people drive around it.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

