After Bluff Street crash, police officer warns drivers to avoid construction zones

ST. GEORGE — After a crash on Bluff Street Monday, a St. George police officer urged drivers to bypass construction zones if they can take a different route.

The crash occurred while construction and heavy traffic congested Bluff Street at about 12:30 p.m., said St. George Police officer Dave McDaniel. A Chevrolet Impala rammed into the back of a Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was stopped in traffic near the intersection of W 500 North at about 35 mph, McDaniel said.

“The Chevy Impala never slowed down, never braked, never looked,” McDaniel said.

A toddler riding in the Tundra was checked at the scene by Gold Cross Ambulance medical personnel, but was not transported to the hospital. The Impala was damaged and towed from the scene, and the driver of the Impala received a citation for speeding and following too closely.

McDaniel said drivers should take extra care when driving through construction zones.

“Don’t (drive through construction zones) unless you have to go somewhere in the construction zone,” McDaniel said. “If you’re just always driving Bluff, look for alternate routes that wont take you through the mess.”

St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

