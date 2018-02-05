Melted Massage combines relaxation and togetherness through couples massage

Two people enjoy a couples massage. | Photo by Dolgachov, iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In a society of ever-increasing technology, speed, distractions and demanding schedules, a respite from it all surrounded by scented oils, hypnotic sounds and tranquility awaits those who need the world to fall silent.

For busy couples, a warming touch eases away stress in an intimately beautiful setting at Melted Massage where they can bond and enjoy being in the moment … together.

Melted Massage, at 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 206, St. George, offers a couples massage service in which two people are massaged in the same room, at the same time by two different therapists. The treatment provides many of the same benefits as other types of massage, with added bonuses.

During the session both receive unique treatments that address their specific needs: While one partner may direct the massage therapist to work out the muscles in their back, the other may enjoy a full-body massage.

Being together during the process can reduce much of the anxiety or apprehension that can be associated with an unfamiliar situation, making each partner feel more comfortable.

In the spa’s Zen room all of the worry melts away as the scent of lavender fills the air while hot steamed towels infused with the inviting aroma of scented oils are placed over key areas of the body to enhance relaxation.

Warm essential oils used during the massage cause all of the muscles in the body, as well as the mind, to relax, which in turn also dispels anxiety and worry.

It is in this peaceful state that the mind is free to focus on the moment, the here and now and often times on one’s partner on the table next to them.



A couples massage is perfect for any occasion, and combines together-time with the regenerative effects and enhanced feeling of well-being, leaving the couple relaxed and reconnected.

Further, research shows that couples who make a habit of trying new things together have more rewarding experiences during these shared adventures.

Although couples massage can certainly be romantic, sessions are also an ideal time to bond and relax with a dear friend or family member. Mothers and daughters can become closer and best friends can visit while letting stress slip away over the table.

Melted Massage is owned and operated by massage therapists with more than 30 years of combined industry experience, therapists who have worked in some of the best spas in the world where they have finely tuned their skills.

Melted Massage offers the following other services:

Swedish massage.

Customized massages.

Deep Tissue.

Trigger Point.

Maternity Massage.

Reflexology.

Melted Massage also offers the following higher-end bodywork treatments:

Myofascial Release.

Cranial Sacral Therapy.

Clinical/Sports Rehab Massage.

The Melted Signature Treatment is a combination of sweet orange or lavender aromatherapy and hydrotherapy used together to promote healing and increase relaxation.

Melted Massage is having a Valentine’s Day special that is running Feb. 1-15. Find more information about the special on Melted Massage’s website.

Their mission statement says it all:

Melted is a state of mind and body where total relaxation and balance is achieved.

Resources

Melted Massage | 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 206, St. George | Telephone 435-628-1899 | Find special offers and list of services on the Melted Massage website.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews