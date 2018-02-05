Police nab Arizona man accused of robbing Mesquite businesses

February 5, 2018
This file photo shows police escorts from Mesquite Police Department on Interstate 15 near St. George, Utah, Jan. 20, 2016 | Photo by Michael Durrant, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – An Arizona man was arrested Sunday for allegedly robbing two businesses in Mesquite, Nevada.

Jesus Francisco Rodriguez, of Beaver Dam, Arizona, booking photo, Feb. 5, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

Jesus Francisco Rodriguez, 33, of Beaver Dam, Arizona, was identified by Mesquite Police as the suspect involved in the robbery of a gas station and a restaurant early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Police Department Monday.

Police officers responded to a 911 call from the gas station around 6 a.m. Sunday. While in route, they received additional reports of a restaurant being robbed. The suspect in both cases was determined to be the same man based on witness statements and video surveillance.

As the suspect fled the scene before police arrived, officers began a search for him that paid off around 2:30 p.m. He was located at an area apartment complex and positively identified prior to being taken into custody.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with two felony counts of burglary, one felony count of robbery, one felony count of attempted robbery, one felony count of intimidating a public officer, one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of petit larceny.

Due to the felony charges, Rodriguez was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

