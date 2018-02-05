Burglar steals thousands of dollars in tools from 3 businesses in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Police are searching for a burglar responsible for breaking into a construction site in St. George Sunday morning and making off with thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from three different construction companies.
At 7 a.m. Sunday, employees arrived at a St. George construction site located at 3950 S. River Road and found that a lock on the front fence had been cut, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.
“Several construction trailers were broken into, resulting in thousands of dollars in tools stolen,” Trombley said, adding:
There were three construction companies who were victims, but they don’t want their names released.
Trombley said she did not have specifics about what is being built at the construction site.
Detectives responded to the site Sunday and processed the scene. An investigation into the theft is ongoing, police said Monday.
Anyone with information about the case may call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.
I love my job but the one thing that gets my goat are thieves. I sure wish we could taser them, beat em up, chase em, tackle em…..something lol
I sure hope they find these bastards
You’re an evil person lol !
The world is upside down 😁
Little St George has grown up to the point where construction sites need night guards or even day guards, sadly.
It is kind of hard to help police when you do not know what part of St. George, what the companies did at the site, and what tools to be on the look out for. Good luck!
From the address, which is given in the article, the construction site is in the Ft. Pierce Industrial Park.
However the rest of the article is making a big mystery out of it. Kind of looks like law doesn’t want to give out too much information, probably due to on going investigation.
nothing like running around during the midnight free tool five finger discount specials