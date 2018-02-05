Woman found dead in Zion National Park

Angels Landing in Zion National Park, date not specified | Photo by picturist, iStock / Getty Images Plus

ZION NATIONAL PARK — A woman was found dead in Zion National Park due to an apparent fall from a high elevation Monday evening.

Update 9:30 p.m. The Angels Landing Trail and the West Rim Trail from the Grotto Trailhead to Angels Landing will be closed 6 a.m. to noon Tuesday while the scene is investigated.

The body was discovered in Refrigerator Canyon along the West Rim Trail just before 5 p.m.

The hiker’s identity and cause of death are still under investigation, but her injuries were consistent with a high-elevation fall, according to a news release issued by the park.

Preliminary investigation indicates a possible fall from the popular Angels Landing Trail.

Park rangers secured the scene, and a search and rescue team recovered the woman’s body.

“This is an extremely sad event. Our thoughts go out to this visitor’s family,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent, said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by the National Park Service and may not contain the full scope of findings.

