Woman found dead in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK — A woman was found dead in Zion National Park due to an apparent fall from a high elevation Monday evening.
Update 9:30 p.m. The Angels Landing Trail and the West Rim Trail from the Grotto Trailhead to Angels Landing will be closed 6 a.m. to noon Tuesday while the scene is investigated.
The body was discovered in Refrigerator Canyon along the West Rim Trail just before 5 p.m.
The hiker’s identity and cause of death are still under investigation, but her injuries were consistent with a high-elevation fall, according to a news release issued by the park.
Preliminary investigation indicates a possible fall from the popular Angels Landing Trail.
Park rangers secured the scene, and a search and rescue team recovered the woman’s body.
“This is an extremely sad event. Our thoughts go out to this visitor’s family,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent, said.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by the National Park Service and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Ok, unless u score high on a professionals certification, isnt it time to make angels landing a belt hook and cable walk with a paid zions employee ensuring this? i was surprised by how dangerous some of thetrails were, americans r preconditioned that even though we r told something is dangerous, if its open to the public its really got alot of failsafes along the way. i bet alot of ppl r surpised at the dangerous areas as they hike,,, its exhilerating to feel like u beat your fears but too many have fallen right there.. time to change something
I agree with you.
We don’t need nannies at Angels Landing. If she fell a great distance in Refrigerator Canyon its because she wasn’t where she was supposed to be, had a medical condition, was really careless, someone pushed her, etc. There are literally millions of places in the US where those same situations can prove fatal, including in our own homes, in cars, at businesses, at work, at school. Life has risks, and you can’t protect from all of them.
We don’t need the nanny state protecting us at every step, and we definitely don’t need a paid federal employee holding our hand and wiping our noses at Angels Landing.
Condolences to the family, regardless of the cause. This is tragic.
I have to agree. I hear about kids up there on youth trips or scout hikes and it renders me catatonic. All I can think about is my own boy falling to his death and… No, something needs to be done.
i’m scared of heights. dont think i could do it
We do not need guided park rangers and belt hook cables. Visitors to this wonderful park could use common sense. You dont have to hike all the way to the end. You can tell by looking at it that it is dangerous and you most definitely could fall. Its not rocket science.
Hiking Angels Landing is not for everybody. Just because it’s there doesn’t mean people should attempt it. Just like many activities in life, certain things should not be attempted by those not physically or mentally prepared for that activity. In this PC world of making everyone feel good and this constant push to “let’s not hurt anyone’s feelings” , discrimination over many outdoor activities is OK. Many people just need to sit at computer and watch a video of someone climbing Angels Landing.
I say leave Angels Landing alone. Know Your Limits.
If I am not mistaken, the last section of the Angels Landing trail had more chains added, and that warning sign installed, in 2011. My last two recent visits stopped at the saddle, because of the swarm of people attempting to access Scout’s Lookout. While most people seemed to be taking their time, a few others were in a big hurry and not only a threat to themselves, but could take out someone else on the way “down”.
We are fortunate to be close by, and can schedule our visits at off-peak times to avoid the swarms….