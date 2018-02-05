Teen driver crashes into landscaping embankment

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a crash on 100 North in Hurricane, Utah, February 5, 2018 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

HURRICANE — A driver suffering from a medical episode was sent to the hospital after crashing off the road Monday morning.

Hurricane Police responded to the incident involving a red SUV on 100 North just east of where the road intersects with 1000 West at approximately 11 a.m.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was eastbound on 100 North when the SUV left the roadway and crashed into a landscaping embankment, landing on top of large boulders and bushes.

“The driver had some sort of medical problem,” Hurricane Police officer Ken Thompson said.

Emergency crews from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene to provide medical evaluation.

“We don’t know the specifics of the medical problem,” Thompson said, “but he was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center.”

No citation was issued to the driver, Thompson said.

Read more: Dramatic Bluff Street crash raises the question: Does ‘I blacked out’ release driver from fault?

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.