Dixie High student making U-turn results in ‘completely avoidable’ crash

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a collision near Dixie High School in St. George, Utah, Feb. 5, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two teenage drivers escaped serious injury following a collision near Dixie High School Monday afternoon.

St. George Police responded to the crash involving a black Toyota Rav4 and a black Mitsubishi Gallant on 400 East just before 3 p.m.

The drivers, both Dixie High School students, were leaving the school’s rear parking lot to go south on 400 East, St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said.

The driver of the Toyota started moving off the roadway to prepare to make a U-turn, Mickelson said, and then made an abrupt turn in front of the Mitsubishi.

“The Mitsubishi Gallant was unable to avoid a collision as the Rav4 came across her view in front making that U-turn,” Mickelson said, “and they collided in the turn lane.”

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance responded to provide treatment. The only reported injuries were some minor bruises to the Mitsubishi driver’s face and head, Mickelson said.

“A citation was issued to the driver of the Rav4 for unsafe, improper U-turn,” Mickelson said, describing the crash as “completely avoidable.”

The Toyota sustained damage to its driver’s side, and the Mitsubishi’s front end was damaged, but both vehicle were still drivable.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

