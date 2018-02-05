Sept. 22, 1944 — Feb. 2, 2018

Blaine Frank O’Brien, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in St. George, Utah, due to complications of pneumonia. He was born on Sept. 22, 1944, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to William Charles Holding and Aerita Bauchamp; adopted by Cairns O’Brien.

He married Karen Hickok, later divorced. He married Barbara Walters Barney, and they were married over 40 years. He lived in Salt Lake City until moving to St. George, Utah, almost two years ago.

Blaine loved to serve the public, starting with serving in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. He served in Germany and Dugway, Utah. He was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, teaching boat safety classes, etc. He helped establish and was the first Commodore of The Lake Flaming Gorge Yacht Club. His favorite job was selling boats.

Upon moving to St. George, he became active in the CERT program (Community Emergency Response Team) and was the team leader of Neighborhood 5-C in SunRiver.

Blaine is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters: Carolee (Jay) Mecham and Colleen (Allen) Laib; son Robert (Toni) O’Brien; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Donny; sisters: Janet Ridd, Myrna Lambert and Karen Julander; and brother, Kim.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. at the St. George LDS 4th Branch.

A visitation will be held prior to services at 1 p.m.

Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit the Metcalf Mortuary website.