Alumni game kicks off baseball season for Dixie State

ST. GEORGE – Dixie State’s baseball program kicked off its 2018 season with a banquet, golf tournament and alumni game this weekend.

Coach Chris Pfatenhauer’s team, which has reached the NCAA Division II national tournament in each of the past six seasons, will start the new year picked to finish third in the PacWest Conference (behind Cal Baptist and defending champ Azusa Pacific). The Trailblazers officially open the 2018 season with a six-game home stand against Montana State Billings and Cal State San Bernardino Feb. 8-11 at Bruce Hurst Field.

This weekend, the events were to help DSU raise funds and celebrate the team’s past successes. Dixie State also honored the Dixie Little League team that made it to the finals of the Western Regional during Friday night’s banquet. Honored guests at the banquet also included former Major Leaguer Brandon Lyon, current Major League All-Star Brandon Kintzler and former DSU coach (now the head coach at BYU) Mike Littlewood.

Saturday’s alumni game included former Dixie State stars Wick Udy, Trey Kamachi, Tyler Dabo, Drew McLaughlin, Donald Glover, Mason Hilty and James Platt (who was on the Dixie State junior college National Championship team in 2004) and many others.

Here’s the full list:

Chance Abrath, P, 2014-16

Tyler Blair, 1B, 2014

Austin Christiansen, P, 2012-13

Tyler Dabo, P, 1998, 2001-02

Mike Dedrick, P, 2011-13

Donald Glover, OF, 2014-16

Spencer Greer, P, 2016

Matt Hill, C/P, 2012-14

Mason Hilty, P, 2016-17

Trey Kamachi, OF, 2014-17

Kevin Kline, IF, 2013-15

Mark Marinch, P, 2014-16

Drew McLaughlin, IF/OF, 2013-17

Tyler Mildenberg, IF, 2016-17

Todd Morlock, P, 2005, 2009-10

James Platt, P, 2001, 2004

Trey Reineke, OF, 2016-17

Jose Rosales-Rodarte, P, 2015-17

Wick Udy, C, 2001

Rob Van Dyke, 1B, 1984-86

Colton Yack, 2B, 2009-12

Walker Williams, P, 2016-17.

St. George News sports photographer Robert Hoppie was at the alumni game Saturday and captured this photo gallery:

