Alumni game kicks off baseball season for Dixie State

Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
ST. GEORGE – Dixie State’s baseball program kicked off its 2018 season with a banquet, golf tournament and alumni game this weekend.
Coach Chris Pfatenhauer’s team, which has reached the NCAA Division II national tournament in each of the past six seasons, will start the new year picked to finish third in the PacWest Conference (behind Cal Baptist and defending champ Azusa Pacific). The Trailblazers officially open the 2018 season with a six-game home stand against Montana State Billings and Cal State San Bernardino Feb. 8-11 at Bruce Hurst Field.
This weekend, the events were to help DSU raise funds and celebrate the team’s past successes. Dixie State also honored the Dixie Little League team that made it to the finals of the Western Regional during Friday night’s banquet. Honored guests at the banquet also included former Major Leaguer Brandon Lyon, current Major League All-Star Brandon Kintzler and former DSU coach (now the head coach at BYU) Mike Littlewood.
Saturday’s alumni game included former Dixie State stars Wick Udy, Trey Kamachi, Tyler Dabo, Drew McLaughlin, Donald Glover, Mason Hilty and James Platt (who was on the Dixie State junior college National Championship team in 2004) and many others.
Here’s the full list:
Chance Abrath, P, 2014-16
Tyler Blair, 1B, 2014
Austin Christiansen, P, 2012-13
Tyler Dabo, P, 1998, 2001-02
Mike Dedrick, P, 2011-13
Donald Glover, OF, 2014-16
Spencer Greer, P, 2016
Matt Hill, C/P, 2012-14
Mason Hilty, P, 2016-17
Trey Kamachi, OF, 2014-17
Kevin Kline, IF, 2013-15
Mark Marinch, P, 2014-16
Drew McLaughlin, IF/OF, 2013-17
Tyler Mildenberg, IF, 2016-17
Todd Morlock, P, 2005, 2009-10
James Platt, P, 2001, 2004
Trey Reineke, OF, 2016-17
Jose Rosales-Rodarte, P, 2015-17
Wick Udy, C, 2001
Rob Van Dyke, 1B, 1984-86
Colton Yack, 2B, 2009-12
Walker Williams, P, 2016-17.
St. George News sports photographer Robert Hoppie was at the alumni game Saturday and captured this photo gallery:
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Nick Bonniksen (26), Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Trey Kamachi celebrates a 2-run home run for the Alumni team, Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Jagun Leavitt (1), Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Alumnus Trey Kamachi hits a first inning 2-run homer, Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Drew McLaughlin for the Alumni team, Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Drew McLaughlin for the Alumni team, Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Jagun Leavitt (1) steals second, Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Nick Bonniksen (26), Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Alumni's Tyler Mildenberg, Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Jagun Leavitt (1), Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Bryce Feist (7), Dixie State University Alumni Game, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 3, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News