Billionaire Steven F. Udvar-Hazy to speak on finance at Dixie State University

Composite image includes Steven F. Udvar-Hazy profile photo overlaid against an undated photo of the Ernö and Etel Udvar-Hazy School of Business building on the Dixie State University campus, St. George, Utah | Steven Udvar-Hazy profile photo from Air Lease Corporation, building photo courtesy of Dixie State University Udvar-Hazy School of Business Facebook page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The public is invited to learn about financial literacy from keynote speaker Steven F. Udvar-Hazy during a “Personal Finance Day” conference at Dixie State University this week.

The conference, sponsored by the university’s finance and accounting clubs, is free to attend and will be held Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. in the atrium of the Ernö and Etel Udvar-Hazy School of Business on the Dixie State campus. In addition to the keynote address, the conference will include a student panel on how to begin investing and a discussion on the new tax law led by a representative from Hinton Burdick CPAs & Advisors.

About Steven Udvar-Hazy

Credited with creating the airplane leasing industry, Dixie State’s announcement states, Steven Udvar-Hazy is the chairman and CEO of Air Lease Corporation, which went public in 2011. Prior to his current role, Steven Udvar-Hazy started a California-based airline that struggled, and from that experience he learned the need for a completely new industry in airline leasing. He went on to form Interlease Group Inc., which was sold to AIG in 1990.

Steven Udvar-Hazy currently serves on the board of directors of SkyWest Airlines as well as on boards for several foundations, educational institutions and corporations. He received an honorary doctorate from then Dixie College in 1990, when he addressed the graduating class as the commencement speaker. He is included among the 400 wealthiest people in America identified by Forbes in its 2017 listing as well as being named one of the top 20 immigrants on that list.

Steven Udvar-Hazy was born in Budapest, Hungary, and lived there until 1958, when his family escaped to Stockholm, Sweden, after the Hungarian uprising and subsequent Soviet occupation. In July 1958, the family emigrated from Sweden to the United States, where they eventually settled in California.

Dixie State’s Ernö and Etel Udvar-Hazy School of Business is named after Steven Udvar-Hazy’s parents, and 22 years after being built continues to serve over 1,200 business majors and students in other programs. The building is a tribute to the foresight and generosity of the Udvar-Hazy family. During the construction of the Udvar-Hazy business building, Steven Udvar-Hazy’s wife, Chris, took an active role in raising funds to beautify and complete the building. The artwork, open atrium and water feature are part of the building today because of her.

Additionally, the Smithsonian U.S. National Air and Space Museum at Washington Dulles International Airport was built due to the generosity of the Udvar-Hazy family and is named the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center annex.

Event details

What: Financial literacy discussion and lecture featuring Steven F. Udvar-Hazy.

When: Feb. 7, from 3-6 p.m.

Where: Ernö and Etel Udvar-Hazy School of Business on the Dixie State campus

Details: The public is invited and admission is free.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews