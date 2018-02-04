Dixie State University’s creative journal now accepting submissions

Composite includes images courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s literary and arts journal “The Southern Quill” is helping aspiring writers bring their creativity to life on its glossy pages.

“The Southern Quill,” which publishes annually during Dixie State’s spring semester, is accepting submissions of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and visual arts in both adult and youth categories through March 5. The journal accepts work from anyone living in the state of Utah or Clark County, Nevada.

“The journal is staffed by students who are engaged in active learning through real-world, hands-on experiences in editing and publishing,” said Dr. Cindy King, DSU assistant professor of creative writing and “The Southern Quill” faculty adviser. “We aim to promote and celebrate a diverse range of artistic voices from our campus and surrounding region.”

“The Southern Quill” provides an outlet for creative work within the University and community. It allows new and experienced writers to build a portfolio while gaining exposure through getting work published.

Various forms of art and literature have been published in “The Southern Quill” since 1951.

For more information and to submit work, visit the “Southern Quill” website.

