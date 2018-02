Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Equipment failure at the Flood Street substation in St. George has caused a power outage for customers in the downtown area Saturday evening.

Crews are currently on scene at the substation at 400 East 900 S. conducting repairs.

“Crews will have it restored shortly,” St. George Support Services Director Marc Mortensen said at 7:15 p.m.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.