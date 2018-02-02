July 12, 1944 – Jan. 30, 2018

Louis Dale Brittingham was called home on Jan. 30, 2018, at the age of 73 after a real struggle with Alzheimer’s and finally congestive heart failure.

He was born on July 12, 1944, in Santa Monica, California, to Louis Ely Brittingham and Connie Gay Nilson, being the youngest child in the family. His two older sisters, Helen Orkin and Loretta (Ginny) Dewey, called him “Bruddy” as they were growing up in Huntington Park, California. For a long time, he thought that was his real name.

After graduating from high school, he attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, to study graphic design. While at home on school break, he and a friend decided to take the test to be a fireman. It wasn’t long before Dale was wearing those heavy fire department turnouts. He was hired by a small industrial town in the middle of Los Angeles called Vernon. He loved this job but was retired after a few years due to hearing loss. After that he was employed by a couple of businesses, Weiser Lock Company and Business Forms Sales, as their graphic designer.

While at Weiser Lock he met a young lady by the name of Rebecca Lee Anderson. He and Becky fell in love and were married Jan. 8, 1977. They had many adventures together in their 41 years of marriage, including owning several businesses, traveling in their motor home for six months (before it became a popular thing to do), and living in about 19 different homes.

Dale had a great talent for working with wood. He designed and built furniture, shelves, games and accessories for about 300 furniture stores here in the Western states. He also helped several young boys with their Eagle Scout projects by teaching them how to use different woodworking tools to make their projects.

After retiring to Utah Dale had the time to follow his passion for ATVing. You could often find him and his buddy Harley leading a group of ATVers across the trails at the mail drop area in Southern Utah. It was a sad day when he had to sell his ATV and stop riding due to the onset of Alzheimer’s. As time went on his struggle with remembering names became evident, but one thing he never lost was his sense of humor and fun, quick wit.

Dale touched the lives of many people and will be remembered with love by all. He is survived by his wife Becky of Hurricane, Utah, his sisters, Helen Orkin of San Marcos, California, and Ginny Dewey of La Habra, California, and a brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Cindy (Anderson) Patterson of Florissant, Colorado, and many nieces and nephews. His parents Ely and Connie, and his stepfather Roy Laremore preceded him in death.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., at the LDS Sky Mountain Chapel, 452 N 2600 West, Hurricane.

Friends may call Friday, Feb. 2, from 6-8 p.m., at the Spilsbury Mortuary in Hurricane and from 9:30-10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the church.

Interment will take place in the Hurricane City Cemetery following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.