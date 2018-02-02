Letter to the Editor: The great political divide

Image by Delpixart, iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — After the tumultuous ’60s with protests, racism and sexual revolution, things got smoother and more inclusive, so much so that America in 2008 elected a black president. More than half of white Americans voted for Obama. Black entertainers, athletes and businessmen flourished under affirmative action. It looked like racism was dying out.

Unfortunately, Obama started playing the race card right out of the chute when a black professor was pulled over by police. Then Michael Brown got more attention than the death of some truly great Americans. Freddie Gray and Travon who “could have been Obama’s son” charged racial polarity and made police out to be the bad guys.

Others issues further divided us when Obama fired military generals without cause, hurt business with over regulation and signed unbalanced trade agreements.

All of this angst slowed economic recovery from the recession left by Clinton policy and Bush ineptitude. Jobs moved overseas to avoid the highest corporate taxes in the world. The stock markets languished and employment numbers were low for most of a decade.

Further division came when immigration control eroded and sanctuary was given to dangerous alien criminals. The children of immigrants who entered illegally became “dreamers” and were granted privileges that America’s own didn’t enjoy.

Add the issue of voter fraud in blue states when whole voting districts favored one party only.

Early in 2009, health care legislation was passed by Democrats without any bipartisan support and immediately Obamacare cost more and provided less than advertised and Americans were forced by law to buy it.

Yes, my liberal friends, Obama divided America. He tore this nation apart to advance his global socialist agenda. He was secretive and narcissistic, hiding his past. His patrons, George Soros and Saul Alinsky were anti American socialists. His father and step father were Muslim but he presented himself as Christian albeit his pastor Rev. Wright was controversial. Obama was simply not what we voted for in 2008 and many of us felt betrayed and America was deeply divided.

So, in 2016 Trump won the nomination and everything looked a little brighter. The business community and markets, which are driven by hope and optimism, began to respond. Trump got elected and the markets exploded, full employment followed and jobs came back to America. Taxes were lowered generating more business optimism. Illegal immigration slowed. Police were empowered. The military was strengthened and everyone had a job. America is becoming great again, a beacon of hope to the world.

Shouldn’t we all be happy and united? Apparently not those who created the great divide and now watch the Obama legacy erode. They will never accept their own complicity and want to blame Trump.

Written by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington City

Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews