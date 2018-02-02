Letter to the Editor: The great political divide

OPINION — After the tumultuous ’60s with protests, racism and sexual revolution, things got smoother and more inclusive, so much so that America in 2008 elected a black president. More than half of white Americans voted for Obama. Black entertainers, athletes and businessmen flourished under affirmative action. It looked like racism was dying out.
Unfortunately, Obama started playing the race card right out of the chute when a black professor was pulled over by police. Then Michael Brown got more attention than the death of some truly great Americans. Freddie Gray and Travon who “could have been Obama’s son” charged racial polarity and made police out to be the bad guys.
Others issues further divided us when Obama fired military generals without cause, hurt business with over regulation and signed unbalanced trade agreements.
All of this angst slowed economic recovery from the recession left by Clinton policy and Bush ineptitude. Jobs moved overseas to avoid the highest corporate taxes in the world. The stock markets languished and employment numbers were low for most of a decade.
Further division came when immigration control eroded and sanctuary was given to dangerous alien criminals. The children of immigrants who entered illegally became “dreamers” and were granted privileges that America’s own didn’t enjoy.
Add the issue of voter fraud in blue states when whole voting districts favored one party only.
Early in 2009, health care legislation was passed by Democrats without any bipartisan support and immediately Obamacare cost more and provided less than advertised and Americans were forced by law to buy it.
Yes, my liberal friends, Obama divided America. He tore this nation apart to advance his global socialist agenda. He was secretive and narcissistic, hiding his past. His patrons, George Soros and Saul Alinsky were anti American socialists. His father and step father were Muslim but he presented himself as Christian albeit his pastor Rev. Wright was controversial. Obama was simply not what we voted for in 2008 and many of us felt betrayed and America was deeply divided.
So, in 2016 Trump won the nomination and everything looked a little brighter. The business community and markets, which are driven by hope and optimism, began to respond. Trump got elected and the markets exploded, full employment followed and jobs came back to America. Taxes were lowered generating more business optimism. Illegal immigration slowed. Police were empowered. The military was strengthened and everyone had a job. America is becoming great again, a beacon of hope to the world.
Shouldn’t we all be happy and united? Apparently not those who created the great divide and now watch the Obama legacy erode. They will never accept their own complicity and want to blame Trump.
Written by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington City
Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.
It’s good to be able to see some truth coming forth in the St George News. Well done Craig Davis. I couldn’t agree with you more.
it’s amazing that virtually nothing Craig Davis says is true.
He has his facts precisely. Check out the criminals he pointed out. It’s all there and it’s solid.
It’s impressive how stubbornly the American conservative wing clings to their bizzare alternative reality bubble.
Great letter Craig !, But this really going to stir up a flurry of melting snowflakes ! It’s going to be a great show !
The definition of an Opinion is a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge. Yep that pretty much defines your letter perfectly. You also need to come up with your own thoughts, not those of the right wing media. I have heard these statements so many times. Just because you change a few words doesn’t make them your own. That is called plagiarism. Look it up.
You may of heard them because they are true. Read about Professor Gates and the others. He is offering simple straightforward facts.
Are you talking about facts like these?
“The children of immigrants who entered illegally became “dreamers” and were granted privileges that America’s own didn’t enjoy.” What do dreamers get that my kids don’t get? Do you mean medical care and an education? That can’t be it because my kids get that and why would anybody want to not help a child in need. What about this one “All of this angst slowed economic recovery from the recession left by Clinton policy and Bush ineptitude. Jobs moved overseas to avoid the highest corporate taxes in the world. The stock markets languished and employment numbers were low for most of a decade.” The Dow Jones has been growing since March of 2009 after the recession, job growth has continued since 2009, maybe just not as fast as you want it Craig. As far as the highest corporate taxes in the world, not so fast we are number 3 and the gap between us and Japan is only 2%, France around 4%. So this is not the HUGE gap everyone on the right is pretending it is. Lastly the statement of “Add the issue of voter fraud in blue states when whole voting districts favored one party only.” What proof do you have regarding that, I bet not as much as we have regarding the “gerrymandering” in Pennsylvania to make it easier for Republicans to get elected. Pretty sure they are defying a court order on that one. Sounds bad to me. Keep trying to prove those alternative facts!
Definition of fact
1: something that has actual existence
2: a piece of information presented as having objective reality
I don’t always agree with your tone or style but this comment is gold. The constant barrage of misinformation is dangerous. And the conflation of opinion and fact makes it more so.
Good on you for challenging Craig’s claims.
The truth shall make the snowflakes melt ! hahahahahaha!
hi johnboy, you are forgetting to take your chewing tobacco again
and you are babbling nonstop, anyone that supports the dungle
is a traitor that should be hung for treason and supporting the Russians.
the Dungle Trump, never my stinking pile.
drip, drip drip…happy melting loser..hahahahaha!
LMAO, I don’t care who ya are, that’s funny right dare!
What a wonderfully written analysis of where we are.
Must be the quality of your first name😂🤣😅😂🤣
Utah’s Dixie indeed. Its amazing how many Obama conspiracy theories survive in this area. When in doubt, just claim Obama was a secret Muslim who ruined America.