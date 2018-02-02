Truck catches fire in St. George neighborhood

A truck is charred after catching fire in St. George, Utah, Feb. 2, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A truck became fully engulfed in flames on a neighborhood street Friday afternoon after the truck’s driver reported smoke coming from the engine compartment.

St. George Fire responded to the fire at 2:38 p.m. at the intersection of 2720 East and 450 North.

The driver reportedly saw smoke coming from the engine compartment as he was southbound on 2720 East in the middle of the intersection.

A responding St. George Police officer and personnel from the city’s Parks Division initially attempted to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, but the fire soon became fully involved, St. George Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said.

Upon their arrival, Hooper said, firefighters quickly deployed a hose and extinguished the flames in a matter of minutes.

Nobody was injured, and the fire didn’t spread beyond the truck. The truck was deemed a total loss, its entire cab charred.

“The fire was concentrated in the engine compartment, so that leads us to believe it was something mechanical,” Hooper said of the cause. “Whether that’s electrical or fuel pump-related, we’re looking into that at this point.”

While emergency personnel responded to the fire, traffic in the area became temporarily congested as school buses arrived to drop off students.

