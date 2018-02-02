Sen. Hatch to keynote annual ‘Lincoln Day Breakfast’; Republicans prepare for busy election season

Washington County Republican Party will hold its annual "Lincoln Day Breakfast" featuring Sen. Orrin Hatch as the keynote speaker at the Dixie Center St. George, Feb. 17 at 8 a.m. in St. George, Utah | Background photo via Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Republican Party is excited to hold its annual “Lincoln Day Breakfast” featuring Sen. Orrin Hatch as the keynote speaker. Held at the Dixie Center St. George, the program will take place Feb. 17 at 8 a.m.

The event will feature updates from party officials and representatives from different levels of government as well as information booths, candidate booths and breakfast.

State GOP Chairman Rob Anderson will provide a “state of the Republican party” update, and Gov. Gary R. Herbert is expected to attend, if his schedule permits.

Jimi Kestin, chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, called the event a “great opportunity to gather and prepare for a very important election year.”

This year’s midterm elections are important to the Republican Party, Kestin said, adding that besides key government roles to be filled, there are important pieces of legislation to the party.

Of high priority to the Washington County Republican Party is the effort to save the caucus convention system, Kestin said. Representatives from the Keep My Voice citizen initiative – which rose in opposition to the Count My Vote initiative’s push to institute direct primary elections – will attend the Lincoln Day Breakfast.

Although Hatch will be speaking at the event, his name will not be seen on the ballot in Utah this year. Hatch announced Jan. 2 that he will not seek re-election to the United States Senate after serving as a senator for over 40 years.

Kestin said he is looking forward to hearing Hatch speak about his years of service and particularly how the senator has been instrumental in advancing the agenda of President Donald Trump.

Lincoln Day

The Washington County Republican Party Lincoln Day Breakfast is held annually on or near the birthday of Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln was the first United States president elected under the banner of the Republican Party, Kestin said, adding that it is very appropriate to honor him as they gather as a party.

“Our history goes back to him,” Kestin said. “He was our first standard-bearer.”

The breakfast acts as a fundraiser for the Washington County Republican Party as it heads into a busy season, Kestin said.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online. Tickets are $30 until Feb. 9 and $40 thereafter. To purchase a table or sponsorship, contact Brent Hall by email at bhall@sercpas.com. To arrange for booth space contact John Olsen by email at treasurer@wcrp.us.

Guests do not need to be registered members of the Republican Party to attend. The event is open to anyone who is interested in hearing from Hatch, other elected officials and learning more, Kestin said.

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast will start at 8 a.m.

Event details

What: Washington County Republican Party “Lincoln Day Breakfast.”

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 a.m.; doors open at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: Until Feb. 9, $30; after Feb. 9, $40.

Purchase tickets: Online.

Additional information: To purchase a table or sponsorship contact Brent Hall by email at bhall@sercpas.com. To arrange for booth space contact John Olsen by email at treasurer@wcrp.us.

