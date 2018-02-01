Driver runs red light, causes 3-truck collision

Written by Spencer Ricks
February 1, 2018
A Toyota Tundra is missing its wheel and severely damaged after running a red light and crashing into two other pickup trucks, including a Ram in the turning lane Thursday in St. George, Feb. 1, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three pickup trucks collided and were severely damaged after one of them ran a red light near Dixie State University Thursday evening.

A Nissan Titan is damaged after being struck by a Toyota Tundra that ran a red light in St. George Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

A Toyota Tundra was northbound on 700 East and is beleived to have run the red light at the intersection of 100 South at about 7:45 p.m., St. George Police Sgt. Jared Parry said . The Tundra smashed into a Nissan Titan that was eastbound on 100 South, and then was deflected into the front of a Ram pickup truck that was in the turn lane to turn right onto 700 East, Parry said.

“All involved were seat-belted,” Parry said. “There were possible injuries in both the Tundra and the Titan, but no one was transported to the hospital.”

A citation was issued to the driver of the Tundra for a traffic light violation, Parry said. All of the pickup trucks involved in the crash partially blocked traffic at the intersection for about an hour until they were all towed away.

Gold Cross Ambulance and the St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

