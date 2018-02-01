Top Region 9 drill teams ready for state 4A competition in Orem

ST. GEORGE — Region 9’s top four high school drill teams are scheduled to compete at the Utah High School Activities Association’s state 4A championships Friday and Saturday at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Leading the way for Region 9 will be Desert Hills High School’s “Tempest Line,” who won its second straight region title in St. George Jan. 24. At that event, Desert Hills placed first in both military and character categories, and third in dance.

Another top contender is Dixie High’s “Jetettes,” who took home the state 3A championship each of the past two years, despite not winning region either year. Dixie’s team placed first in dance and second in both military and character at the region competition Jan. 24.

Region 9’s third-seeded team at state is the Canyon View “Talons,” who placed third in region in both military and character. Their character dance features the girls dressed as Disney villain Maleficent. Canyon View won 3A’s Region 12 championship each of the past two years before moving into 4A’s Region 9.

Cedar High’s “Mohey Tawa” drill team is entered at state as the No. 4 seed from Region 9. They placed second in the dance category at region.

According to the official 4A bracket posted on UHSAA’s website, each of the four 4A regions (Regions 9, 10, 11 and 12) has its top four teams seeded into four respective groups called “pods.” The top two winners of each pod on Friday will advance to compete for the title on Saturday. One additional wildcard team will also advance to Saturday’s finals, meaning nine of the 16 teams will advance to the second and final day. All schools will perform each of their three competition dances the first day, with those advancing repeating all three dances before new judges again on Saturday.

Joining Cedar in Pod 1 in Friday’s competition are Salem Hills, Juan Diego and Ridgeline. Joining Desert Hills in Pod 2 are Ogden, Green Canyon and Uintah. Joining Dixie in Pod 3 are Tooele, Logan and Spanish Fork. Joining Canyon View in Pod 4 are Lehi, Bonneville and Sky View.

The 3A and 2A finals will be staged in conjunction with the 4A finals Saturday. To see the official schedule of Saturday’s performance times, click here.

Event details

What: Utah High School Activities Association state 4A drill team competition.

When: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-3, starting at 8 a.m. both days.

Where: Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center, 800 West University Parkway, Orem .

Admission (per session) is $8 for adults, $5 for students, children and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at the following link.

