TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | Feb. 2-4
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Archeo-astronomy Event: Overseer Spits Out the Summer Sun | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Gap Petroglyphs, 13.5 miles north of Cedar City | Telephone: 435-463-3735.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | SUU International Cinema Film Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Sharwan Smith Theater, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | The Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Big Five-Oh” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Willy Wonka: The Musical” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “The Drowsy Chaperone” | Admission: $8-$12 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Eurydice” | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: The Beverley Anes Studio Theater, 200 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5:45 p.m. | Hitia O Te Ra Polynesian Dance Recital | Admission: Free; reservations recommended | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Master of Puppets: The Ultimate Celebration of Metallica | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Sunday, 3 p.m. | Big Super Bowl Party | Admission: Free; unperishable food donation | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Littlefield, Arizona.
- Sunday, 3:30 p.m. PST | Big Game Viewing Party | Admission: Free; 21 and over only | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Sunday, 4 p.m. | Super Bowl Party | Admission: TBD | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Sky Fest Balloon Glow | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m. | Sky Fest | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Charity Dodgeball Throwdown | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Canyon View High School, 166 W. 1925 North, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 3-10 p.m. | SOUPer Bowl Food Drive | Admission: $25 | Location: Falls Event Center, 170 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Academy Winter Season Show: Tom Petty Tribute | Admission: $3 | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Austin Roy | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Soul What!? | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jake Barrett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Jesse Maw Duo | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Gunlock County with Larry Bagby | Admission: TBD | Location: FireHouse Bar and Grill, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Dulce | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Star Walk: North Star | Admission: Free; advance reservation required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Friday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Dance Fit Breakdown | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 1532 E. 1450 S., St. George.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Guided Snowshoe Hike | Admission: Free; advanced registration required | Location: Meet at Brian Head Mall by Brian Head Sports, Highway 143 | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4428.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Desert City Crit Series | Admission: Varies | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
