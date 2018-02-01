March will be a poetry lover’s dream in Southern Utah with workshops, youth contest

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Poetry will once again rejuvenate Southern Utah in the month that also ushers in spring.

Early March will bring many exciting events for poets and poetry lovers, including workshops and contests for all ages. It’s not too early to start making plans, as registration is already underway. Below is a listing of poetry-related events for youth and adults happening soon in Washington County.

“Youth Creative Writing Workshop”

Thursday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Springdale Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.

Designed for students in grades 8-12 who have a keen interest in writing, the Washington County “Youth Creative Writing Workshop” will include a presentation on metaphors, similes, personification and descriptive writing as well as a nature walk, silent writing time and a writing share. It will be a fun opportunity for students to enjoy an outdoor classroom, be inspired by nature and hone their writing skills.

Interested student participants should speak to their language arts teachers to sign up for the workshop.

The Youth Creative Writing workshop is co-sponsored by Z-Arts and the Washington County School District High Ability Department. For more information, go to the event Facebook page or Instagram.

“Youth Creative Writing Contest”

The Youth Creative Writing Workshop will be the official kickoff of the 2018 “Youth Creative Writing Contest,” which will be accepting entries until April 13.

The contest theme is “The beauty of Washington County’s landscape” and will feature two categories: poetry (30 lines or fewer) and personal essay (300 words or fewer).

The contest is for grades 1-12 with four divisions: 1st-3rd grade, 4th-6th grade, 7th-9th grade and 10th-12th grade. Winners will receive cash and merchandise prizes as well as be published in a chapbook.

The submission form is available at the Washington County School District contest webpage or by clicking here.

Winners will be notified by May 4 and the contest awards ceremony will be May 19, at 10 a.m. as part of “St. George Literary Arts Festival” on the Dixie State University campus.

Free Z-Arts Poetry Reading featuring Shanan Ballam

Thursday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at the Springdale Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.

Shanan Ballam teaches creative writing at Utah State University and was named the 2014 Lecturer of the Year for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Ballam’s poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in several literary journals, most recently in “DIAGRAM” and “Tar River Poetry.”