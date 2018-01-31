Woman injured, cited after T-bone crash

A minivan is severely damaged after a T-bone crash on the intersection of 1450 South and 3000 East, St. George, Utah, Jan. 31, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman driving a minivan was injured after failing to yield on a left turn and being hit by a pickup truck in St. George Wednesday evening.

She was traveling east on 1450 South when she failed to yield while turning left onto 3000 East shortly before 7 p.m., said St. George Police officer Jace Hutchings, who responded to the scene. A man driving south on 3000 East in a work pickup truck slammed into the driver’s side of the minivan, smashing in both driver’s side doors on the minivan, Hutchings said.

The woman was injured in the crash and transported to the hospital on a Gold Cross Ambulance.

“She’s sustaining injuries, but nothing life threatening,” Hutchings said.

The doors on the driver’s side of the minivan were so smashed, emergency responders extracted the woman from the passenger side door of the van.

The woman was cited for failure to yield, Hutchings said. The man driving the pickup truck was uninjured and walked away from the scene.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the incident. The intersection was partially blocked until tow trucks arrived to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

