Weaver sisters combine for 40 points as Cedar trounces Canyon View

Canyon View's Bryn Banks dribbles the ball past Cedar High's Dream Weaver and Carley Davis during Cedar's 72-36 win. Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 30, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar Lady Reds shone on both ends of the basketball court Tuesday night as they overwhelmed crosstown rival Canyon View, 72-36.

Senior Dream Weaver and her sophomore sister Japrix Weaver combined for 40 points as Cedar opened up a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter and never looked back.

“We pride ourselves on defense,” said Cedar head coach Corry Nielsen. “That’s who we are. We play to our strength, and try to score off steals.”

Applying full-court pressure defense much of the time, Cedar held Canyon View to a single field goal during the first quarter, jumping out to a 16-5 lead. The Lady Reds then exploded for 26 additional points in the second quarter, posting a 42-13 halftime advantage.

One particularly key sequence happened with just under six minutes left in the second period. Cedar committed a turnover, after which junior guard Shelbi Nicoll swished a 3-pointer for Canyon View to cut Cedar’s lead to seven points, 18-11. But just as Nicoll’s shot was going in, another Canyon View player fouled Cedar’s Brooke Shoop while jockeying for position under the basket. Shoop converted both of the ensuing one-and-one free throws on the other end of the floor, after which Japrix Weaver stole the inbounds pass and drilled a 3-pointer of her own. Seconds later, Dream Weaver made another shot off a steal to pad Cedar’s lead to 14 points, 25-11.

Nielsen said he has been instructing his players to not worry when the other team scores a basket.

“Teams are going to make their plays,” he said. “But as soon as they do, that play is over. You just have to be ready to make the next play.”

Dream Weaver finished with 22 points for Cedar, while Japrix Weaver added 18. Both sisters did all their scoring in the first three quarters before sitting out much of the final period.

Nielsen had high praise for both Weavers, who he said usually stay an extra 20 minutes or more after practice to work on their shooting. They were particularly effective from the free throw line Thursday, with Japrix Weaver converting 9 of 10 free throws and Dream Weaver making 6 of 9.

Both sisters also contributed defensively, with Dream making six steals and Japrix getting four steals. In addition, Japrix had a team-high nine assists and led the team in rebounding with five boards.

Also scoring in double figures for Cedar was freshman guard Logann Laws, who had 10 points. Senior forward Carley Davis scored seven for Cedar before leaving the game late in the third quarter after being fouled hard while attempting a fast-break layup.

Canyon View was led in scoring by freshman guard Addy Newman, who scored 10 hard-earned points by making several drives inside and converting 6 of 8 free throws.

“I’d say Addy was our MVP tonight,” said Canyon View head coach Jaycee Slack-Barnhurst.

Also contributing for the Lady Falcons was junior guard Jordan Nielson, who scored five points. Four other players had four points each for Canyon View, which saw its starting five players limited to 10 points total.

With the win, Cedar improved its Region 9 record to 6-2, keeping it in a tie with Pine View for first place in the region standings. Canyon View dropped to 1-7 in region play with its loss. Cedar next plays at Snow Canyon Thursday, while Canyon View plays at Dixie that same evening.

Pine View 51, Dixie 34

In other Region 9 action Tuesday night, the Pine View Lady Panthers outlasted visiting Dixie, 51-34.

Pine View held a slim 8-7 lead after one quarter, but outscored the Lady Flyers 9-0 in the second quarter to post a 17-7 halftime lead. Pine View extended its lead by another five points during the third period and hung on down the stretch for the win. Dixie managed to score 16 points to Pine View’s 18 during the final quarter, but couldn’t get much closer as Pine View maintained its healthy lead.

“Give credit to Pine View: they were down several of their better players (to injuries), and they had other girls step up and play and we didn’t,” said Dixie head coach Ryan Forsey. “I’m encouraged by the progress we’ve made, but we’ve got to continue to improve.”

Senior guard Saraven Allen led Pine View in scoring with 16 points, while freshman Averi Papa added nine points and Leilani Tonga contributed seven points. Dixie was led by Sina Tapasa’s 17 points and six rebounds.

Pine View improved its Region 9 record to 6-2 with the win, keeping it in a first-place tie with Cedar. The Lady Panthers next play at Hurricane Thursday, while Dixie hosts Canyon View that evening.

Region 9 Standings

Cedar 6-2, 13-4 Pine View 6-2, 11-3

Hurricane 4-3, 9-8

Snow Canyon 4-4, 8-10

Desert Hills 4-4, 4-12

Dixie 2-5, 8-11

Canyon View 1-7, 4-14

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews