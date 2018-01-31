Oct. 4, 1944 – Jan. 26, 2018

Linda Lamb Schemensky, 73, completed her journey on earth and is now reunited with her eternal soulmate, Karl Schemensky. She passed away Jan. 26, 2018, at her home in St. George, Utah. She will be deeply missed and loved by many.

Linda was born Oct. 4, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, to Don and Dora Lamb. She was the oldest of six siblings: Danny (Carolynn) Lamb, Larry (Deborah) Lamb, Jay (Sandra) Lamb, Eldon Lamb and Marlena (Ken) Losser. She loved her brothers and sister. They meant the world to her and she would do anything for them.

Linda married Karl Schemensky 55 years ago. They were married and sealed to each other for time and eternity in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their love for each other was one of a kind. What a sweet reunion there must be as they unite once again. They were blessed with three children: Danny Schemensky, Amy Plotts and Billy Schemensky; and seven grandchildren: Dylan, Gunner, Presley, Hunter, David, Jesse and Dailynn Schemensky. Her children and grandchildren were very special to her.

She loved the outdoors – camping, pruning roses and most of all, playing golf. Her passion for golf brought her the opportunity to make many friends. I am sure she will be golfing in heaven as our dad will be closely “taking care of her greens” as she is putting away. Another great love was her dogs. Her last companion was Max, the super dog. He was always by her side and she loved him unconditionally. She loved retiring in the sun. She hated being in the cold.

Many things brought Linda joy, however, the thing that brought her the most joy was being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many church callings that she served without hesitation which brought her happiness and peace throughout her life.

Our mother had many friends, however, there is one that she would want to say “thank you” and “until we meet again” to – Kathy Robertson. Our family wants to express our thanks and appreciation for everything you did for our mother the past few years. She is watching over you and will be with you always.

In lieu of flowers, Linda would want you to give everyone in your family a special hug and an extra treat to your pet.

Funeral services

Per Linda’s wishes, a viewing will be held for family and close friends on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., followed by interment in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

