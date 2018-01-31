Police arrest St. George teacher on aggravated child sex abuse charges

ST. GEORGE — A St. George school teacher is facing three first-degree felony charges Wednesday for allegedly molesting a former elementary student of his on multiple occasions.
Curtis William Payne, 59, of Santa Clara, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child while Payne was teaching at Sunset Elementary School in St. George in the ’90s, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.
Detectives began investigating Payne in December 2017 when a woman came forward with allegations of Payne’s inappropriate conduct with her while she was in his fourth-grade class, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.
The woman told police that Payne would allow her to sit on his lap behind his desk and that he groped her vagina with one of his hands on three or four separate occasions, the report states. She said the touching initially happened over her clothing, but that Payne eventually began touching her vagina underneath her clothing.
The woman disclosed additional details about how Payne would put movies on for her class, turn out the lights and have some children sit on the counter and others sit on the floor, the officer wrote, adding:
She said Curtis (Payne) would sit next to her, whether on the counter or the floor, and place his hand up her shirt. She described Curtis as groping her chest area, as well as placing his hands down her clothing and rubbing her vagina. She stated this happened multiple times during classroom movies.
The woman further told police about a pool party at someone’s house, stating that Payne grabbed her while she was in the pool and rubbed her genitals over and under her swimsuit, according to the statement.
Payne, who has been employed by the Washington County School District for 32 years, was teaching at Sunrise Ridge Intermediate School in St. George at the time of his arrest Tuesday, according to the Washington County School District.
Payne was interviewed at the St. George Police Department Tuesday where he confirmed he remembered the female as one of his former students in the late nineties, but denied the allegations, the report states.
Payne was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.
The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court Wednesday accusing Payne of three first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Payne was subsequently released from police custody on bail pending trial. He is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge G. Michael Westfall Thursday for his initial appearance.
St. George Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with additional information about the sexual misconduct allegations to call 435-627-4338.
Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.
So will the sole evidence in the case be her word against his from events 20 years ago? Does he have a history of complaints against him? 20 years ago is a long time, and there’s actually good reasons to have a statute of limitation– mainly with gathering reliable evidence and finding witnesses, and how well witnesses might even remember 20+ year old events. I hope they have a more substantial case than one woman’s accusation from a few 20+ year old childhood memories. I’d not be surprised tho, if they get a conviction on a simple 1 person testimony, just because of the rampant pedophile hysteria of modern society. Guilty until proven innocent, with a person’s life upended bc of an accusation.
He could well be guilty also, and It’d certainly be interesting to see how they put together a case like this 20+ years after the fact.
I hope the complaint wasn’t spurred by some kind of voodoo recovered memory therapy or some such thing…
I think you covered it very thoroughly.
I totally agree with you!!! I know this man from my kids being involved with school functions since 2004 and I think he is kinda off. But that being said I don’t believe this accusation one bit!!! No complaints by any others only one from the 90’s come on people let’s think about it here for a min here… Like I said I’ve know of him since 2004 and yes still think he is off but not a perv!!!
I went to Sunset in the late 90s and had friends in his class. I was literally telling someone the other day about the grope-y teacher I had in elementary school. Never heard about it getting this far, but this is absolutely not out of the blue. We just thought he was weird and gross at the time. I won’t be surprised at all if a lot of girls remember this guy being a creep at the very least.
“I went to Sunset in the late 90s and had friends in his class. I was literally telling someone the other day about the grope-y teacher I had in elementary school.”
you contradicted yourself there. you realize that?
I’m not sure what you mean. In 4th grade we’d do activities with the teachers of other classes all the time. One teacher did a leather working class, another one did US geography, sometimes we’d watch movies in a different classroom or play dodgeball. It was called rotation I think.
oh ok, my mistake…
we never did stuff like that when i was in school
I’ll give these LDS mormon prosecutors the benefit of the doubt and assume they’ve got more than a single 20+ yr old testimony…
Being LDS/Mormon doesn’t give them more credibility than any other prosecutor. Corruption and “career-building” (i.e. trying to prosecute weak but scandalous cases that would boost a politically-minded DA’s public profile and career) is just as rampant among the mormon “good ol’ boy” network as it is anywhere else. Usually it’s even more rampant in patriarchal religious environments where the men are all patting themselves on the back all the time and telling each other how spiritual and morally correct they are. That kind of feedback loop breeds corrupt behavior where the perpetrator convinces themselves they’ve done nothing wrong or in fact have only acted with the public interest in mind despite having ripped millions of dollars out of the hands of unsuspecting victims (think Jeremy Johnson) or in most cases less serious but still ethically repugnant crimes that they don’t see the issue with.
I wasn’t implying at all that LDS is a good thing here.
I know nothing about this guy, and I won’t defend him. What I have a problem with is an article like this that lists memories of 20+ year old events in statements as the only evidence for prosecution, and I’d like to know why? And then goes on in fairly graphic detail alleging the guy rubbed little girl’s vaginas. He may well have gone around rubbing little girl’s vaginas in the 90s, but if it turns out he didn’t those are some fairly graphic descriptions of molestation. The man could be a pervert and a molester, but I wanna hear about the real evidence. Maybe some of his past colleagues remember him sitting the little girls on his lap all the time? I’m very disappointed w/ this reporting.
and if a criminal conviction happens the alleged victim is almost certain to receive a multi-million dollar settlement against the district…. hmm
Oh, and it isn’t just pedophile hysteria. There’s this whole #MeToo craze/hysteria going on. Seems everyone wants to jump on the bandwagon. Lots of $$$$$$$$$$$ up for grabs. I need to think back into my history who I can accuse of molestation… oh that’s right, I’m a man, and men can’t be victims, only predators…..
Wow, I went to Sunset when he taught there and actually know a few kids who were in his class. I only heard great things about Mr. Payne. Really hope the truth prevails in this case and actually really hope he didn’t do this. Poor girl if it really did happen and I’m completely shocked.
“Payne would allow her to sit on his lap behind his desk and that he groped her vagina”
“Payne eventually began touching her vagina underneath her clothing”
“She described Curtis as groping her chest area, as well as placing his hands down her clothing and rubbing her vagina.”
Kim was able to use the word vagina in this article enough times that this guy’s life is pretty much ruined. Kim why don’t you find out what other evidence they have in this case besides the single alleged victim’s statements?
I’m more curious how he was apparently able to do this in a crowded classroom without any other child noticing. Elementary school children in classrooms are notoriously demanding of a teachers attention and the teacher is almost always within the field of vision of multiple children and constantly being pestered, especially in situations where they are allowed to freely move about the classroom (which would be required in a situation where a girl was able to go up and sit on his lap).
I bet you they don’t find any other evidence than this girls statements (she would be in her late twenties like me and I know people in my age group have almost no detailed memory of their elementary school years).
The “media contagion” pedophile hysteria started in the 80’s and perpetuated into the 90s, so even if we hypothetically consider that he might be a pedophile I seriously doubt that Mr. Payne had the lack of common sense to allow any sexually-developing 9-10 year old girl to sit on his lap. No other male teacher did. Maybe a 5-7 year old and only in limited situations, but definitely not anyone in 4th or 5th grade where sexual curiosity and confused feelings are already developing in girls (who start puberty way earlier than boys). Male teachers are trained to be very careful about physical contact with girls at these ages precisely for that reason.
Mrs. Beck, who taught 3rd grade at the same school, was one of very few teachers allowed to get away with intimate physical contact with her students, and even then she always checked with parents (and the kids themselves) to make sure it was ok to hug their children or kiss them on the cheek.
The “media contagion” effect is well known with regards to school shooters. Would not be shocked to find that this accuser is emotionally or mentally troubled since mentally ill women may be subject to “media contagion” regarding sexual assault cases of celebrities. For example Munchausen’s Syndrome is a mental illness where people draw sympathetic attention to themselves by faking illness or criminal victimization. (Munchausen’s by Proxy is where they use a third-party such as a dependent child or disabled adult to receive the sympathetic attention by making the child/dependent-adult perpetually ill through poisoning and other abusive behavior).
Child sexual abusers in elementary schools nearly always operate serially (multiple victims over several years). Unless another victim comes forward with a similar story, I seriously doubt this girls claims are accurate. If I was a betting man I’d put my money on this case either eventually being thrown out due to a lack of actionable evidence or the girl giving conflicting testimony as she is confronted by intense cross-examination and/or exculpatory evidence/testimony from the defense team and any potential witnesses they call up.
He could easily sue this woman for defamation of character if the charges are false.