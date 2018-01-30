What are the signs of depression?

Revere Health

Revere Health is the largest independent multispecialty physician group in Utah and employs over 180 physicians and 130 advanced practitioners. Founded in 1960, Revere Health has grown to include more than 100 clinics in both urban and rural areas throughout Utah, Arizona and Nevada. Revere Health providers offer complete healthcare at any stage of life with multiple family practice locations and 29 medical specialties. As the first Accountable Care Organization accredited by Medicare in Utah, Revere Health offers a unique, patient-oriented approach to healthcare. Our name is our mission and our promise: your health above all else.