Much traveled Crowton to call plays at Pine View in 2018

ST. GEORGE – Former BYU head coach Gary Crowton has been named as the new offensive coordinator at Pine View High School.

Panthers head coach Ray Hosner said he was excited to make the surprising announcement, saying , “He’s just a really great guy, a pretty amazing guy.”

Crowton and Hosner announced the hiring on ESPN Radio’s Devin Dixon Show Tuesday evening. The 60-year-old Crowton, who has a coaching career that has spanned more than three decades, will call plays for a football program trying to make name for itself in the 4A ranks. Pine View was ousted in the 2017 state playoffs by undefeated Sky View in the quarterfinals.

Hosner was the primary play caller last season, a breakout year for quarterback Dallin Brown.

“I’m a little humbled, anyway, but I’m excited to be with him (Hosner) and looking forward to being back here in Utah and being in St. George and working with the young men here,” said Crowton, during the stint on Dixon’s show.

Crowton has an impressive resume that includes his four years at BYU as the head coach (2001-2004). He was also the head coach at Louisiana Tech. During his two stints as a Division I head coach, he compiled a 47-36 record. At BYU, he led the Cougars to a 12-2 record in his first season and a Mountain West Conference championship. But his next three years were not as impressive (14-21) and he was forced to resign after the 2004 season.

However, Crowton remained a hot commodity in coaching circles, leading offenses at Oregon, Louisiana State and Maryland to new heights. He was the OC at LSU when the Tigers won a National Championship in 2008. During that season, LSU averaged 30.9 points and 368 yards per game.

More recently. Crowton was the offensive coordinator at Southern Utah University (2014-2015) and at Stephen F. Austin in Texas.

Crowton, who was a finalist for the Dixie State head coaching job in 2016 (which eventually went to Shay McClure), even spent some time in the National Football League as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. He is a native of Orem, Utah, and was an assistant at Snow College in the mid-1980s.

Pine View has had a history of high profile assistants, including the late Sark Aslanian (who coached at Colorado State and Weber State), Greg Croshaw (Dixie State) and Dale Stott (Dixie Rebels, Zion Lions).

GARY CROWTON Coaching Timeline

1982 BYU (GA)

1983 Snow College (DB)

1984–1986 Snow College (OC)

1987 Western Illinois (OC)

1988–1990 New Hampshire (OC)

1991–1993 Boston College (QB)

1994 Georgia Tech (co-OC)

1995 Louisiana Tech (OC)

1996–1998 Louisiana Tech

1999–2000 Chicago Bears (OC)

2001–2004 BYU

2005–2006 Oregon (OC)

2007–2010 LSU (OC)

2011 Maryland (OC)

2012–2013 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (OC)

2014–2015 Southern Utah (OC)

2015 Oregon State (offensive consultant)

2016–17 Stephen F. Austin (OC)

2018 Pine View High School

