Valentine-themed event will package 100,000 meals for families in need; team or individual volunteers welcome

ST. GEORGE — Businesses, service clubs and community volunteers will gather Feb. 13 for a valentine-themed food packaging event.

United Way Dixie and SwitchPoint CRC, in partnership with Walmart, announced the fourth annual community event, which will bring volunteers from all walks of life together to fight hunger in Washington County.

The Dixie State University Student Association will host the on-campus event inside the DSU Gardner Center, where over 500 volunteers will help package meals for low-income families in need. This single event will produce 100,000 meals that will then be distributed through the Southern Utah Food Bank to food pantries in Washington County.

One in eight Utahns is at risk of missing a meal today. Even more alarming is that one in six Utah kids is unsure where his next meal is coming from. By supporting the food packaging event, the lives of Southern Utah residents who live in a world of food insecurity can be positively affected.

Businesses, groups service clubs and community members are invited to register a 10-person food packaging team or sign up for one of several other volunteer opportunities that will play a role in the success of the event.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring a $10 donation or 10 nonperishable food items per person as a way to help add even more nutrition to the packaged meals throughout the year. The current needs include high-protein items such as tuna fish, canned meats and peanut butter.

To register a team or to volunteer during the Community Food Packaging Event, click here.

