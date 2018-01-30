Chamber of Commerce professional women’s luncheon features Donia Jessop, Hildale mayor

ST. GEORGE — In a continuing effort to connect its members to the community, the St. George Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the “Professional Women’s Luncheon” Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., at the Courtyard by Marriot, 185 S. 1470 East in St. George.

All are welcome, men and women. At this luncheon, Donia Jessop, the newly elected mayor of Hildale, Utah, will be the speaker.

Donia Jessop

Jessop was born and raised in Hildale/Colorado City. From birth she has had a love and devotion to her hometown and has considered everyone in town her friend.

She graduated from Colorado City Unified School Distrct, married the love of her life, Joe, and together over the next 30 years they raised a beautiful family, by whom she is strengthened and inspired to create a loving home and friendly environment, while continuing with her education along the way.

Jessop is a natural caregiver and helped in the care of many elderly and disabled people beginning as a young adult. She has advanced education certifications in maternal/infant health, Baby Watch, early intervention, Kindermusik and victim advocacy. She serves as a case manager and advocate with Cherish Families.

Jessop is a founding member of Short Creek Community Alliance and has been instrumental in promoting citizen awareness and engagement in the community. She is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and is a business owner, reopening the local gas station and convenience store, The Hub, in service of economic growth and job development.

Jessop is deeply committed to her community, not focusing on differences but what we all share in common: that we all want a safe place to raise our families, to be happy, to join in the community spirit that fostered the love for their hometown, and by restoring services and community viability, making it a place families will not only survive, but thrive and prosper.

Event details

What: “Professional Women’s Inspirational Luncheon,” hosted by St. George Area Chamber of Commerce.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriot, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George.

Tickets: $15 for Chamber of Commerce members, $20 for non-members, includes lunch | register online – registration is a must. Men are welcome to attend.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews