St. George Police investigate death as possible suicide

ST. GEORGE – The report of a gunshot near a karate studio Tuesday afternoon brought out police and other responders who discovered the body of a man lying on the ground.

“When we got here, we did find a deceased male,” St. George Police Sgt. Sam Despain said. “From the preliminary investigation, it looks like a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near the entrance to Freedom Fighters Martial Arts, behind the Taco Bell on Sunset Boulevard.

The police are working on contacting the deceased man’s next of kin, Despain said.

Due to the incident being a possible suicide, police believe there is no danger to the public by an unknown assailant, he said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

If you or someone you know is in danger because of suicidal thoughts or actions, call 911 immediately. Suicide is an emergency that requires help by trained medical professionals and should always be treated seriously.

Nationwide suicide hotlines, 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) and 1-800-273-TALK (8255), have counselors available 24/7. The Southwest Behavioral Health Center also offers help for Southern Utah residents; call 800-574-6763 or 435-634-5600.

Other resources include Suicide.org, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the American Association of Suicidology. All provide comprehensive information and help on the issue of suicide, from prevention to treatment to coping with loss.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

