Sept. 9, 1935 – Jan. 26, 2018

LaRaine Schetselaar Black returned to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 26, 2018.

She was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Anthony J. D. Schetselaar and Caroline Loraine Jones.

LaRaine was raised in Salt Lake City with her six brothers and four sisters. She graduated from West High School. She married Francis J. Black on Aug. 2, 1955, in the Logan, Utah, Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

LaRaine and Francis lived in Salt Lake City; Murray, Utah; Kearns, Utah; El Cajon, California; St. George, Utah; Overton, Nevada; and then back to St. George. She was a stay-at-home mom with six children. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

LaRaine played the piano, enjoyed painting pictures, drawing and building. She built a river rock and cement waterfall in each home she and Francis lived. She enjoyed time with family and friends.

LaRaine is survived by her six children: Vicki, of St. George; Daniel (Bea), of Stevenson, Washington; John, of St. George; Jannette (Tom), of Venice, Florida; Richard (Peggy Sue), of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Bill (Jeanne), of St. George. They were also blessed with 27 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.

LaRaine was preceded in death by her husband, Francis J. Black, her parents, three brothers, one sister, one grandson and one great-grandson.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Parkinson Foundation. We invite you to donate a tribute gift in her name.

Funeral services

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., at the Little Valley LDS 3rd Ward Chapel, 2079 E. 2450 South in St. George, Utah.

A visitation will held prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

