‘It’s exciting’: Tourism officials thrilled for Jazz’s new Southern Utah red rock-themed jerseys and basketball court

SALT LAKE CITY — Walking into Vivint Arena Monday afternoon, it was hard not to notice the warm glow of orange, yellow and red lights emanating from the perimeter of Larry Miller Court.

The new display offers an awe-inspiring color scheme that’s typically found in Southern Utah — and that’s the point.

When the Utah Jazz take to the court today to face the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, the team will flaunt a completely different concept than anything they’ve ever worn or played on before: a uniform and a court dedicated to the state’s southern region.

The court features Delicate Arch, a popular scenic rock formation located at Arches National Park, and the jerseys not only include all the shades of Southern Utah color, but the routes to Moab and St. George are printed on the side.

Among the fans of this new look is David Williams, associate managing director for the Utah Office of Tourism.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “I mean the NBA gets viewed all over the world. …”

Williams said his office hopes the uniforms will turn heads and help draw NBA fans to the state.

“We promote our national parks and our state parks, and we’ve got the greatest snow on Earth. …they’ve had the mountain jersey before, so we were excited for this new look,” Williams said. “Southern Utah is so beautiful, and at different times of the day you get different colors. That’s what the uniform shows; that’s what the court shows.”

