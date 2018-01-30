March 31, 1942 — Jan. 28, 2018

Judy Leavitt Johnson, 75, of St. George, Utah, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

She was born in Hurricane, Utah, to Donald Henry and Karma Hirschi Leavitt on March 31, 1942.

Judy was the second of six daughters: twin sister Joey Twitchell, Sue Jolly, Ann Jacobs, Sherrie Cottam and Donna Gentry. The sisters were very close. Judy loved spending time with each of them at their monthly sister luncheon.

Judy lived a life of service. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings in her ward, including Junior Sunday School Coordinator, Relief Society Presidency, Young Women leader, and many others.

She loved reading, crocheting and knitting. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with Johnnie, and was a tremendous support in his many endeavors.

Judy is survived by her children Brenda (Russel) Fuller of Goshen, Utah, Bonnie (Joe) Hansen of Raymond, Alberta, Canada, Jeri (Kelly) Young of Roosevelt, Utah, Barbara (Tom) Bunker of St. George Utah, Stanley (Crystal) Price of Layton, Utah, and Shauna Jo (Tom) Larkin of Washington, Utah; 41 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Karma Leavitt; her husbands David Stanley Price and Johnnie Vance Johnson; grandson John Bryan Hansen; and great-granddaughters Makayla Abreielle Golding and Arianna Belle Gil.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to their LDS ward, and Vanessa, Ashley, Codi, and hospice for their remarkable care and friendship.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the St. George LDS 1st Ward Chapel, 591 W. 500 North, St. George.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary 288 W. St. George Blvd, and Saturday, prior to services, from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

