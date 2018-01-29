Woman cited after failing to yield, causing crash

Written by Spencer Ricks
January 29, 2018
A Lincoln Town Car and minivan are damaged after a crash on Dixie Drive, Jan. 29, 2018, St. George, Utah | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man received minor injuries after crashing into a minivan that failed to yield on Dixie Drive Monday.

A woman driving a blue minivan was attempting to cross Dixie Drive from the back side of the Albertsons grocery store and failed to look both ways at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, said St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson.

The minivan was struck on the passenger side by a Lincoln Town Car. The man driving the Town Car received a swollen ankle from the incident and was not transported to the hospital, Mickelson said. He was picked up at the scene by a family member.

A citation was issued to the woman for failing to yield when entering or crossing a roadway, Mickelson said. Because the woman did not have another ride home, St. George Police officers gave her a ride home after the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

