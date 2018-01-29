Dirty flue sparks chimney fire in St. George home

St. George firefighters emerge from a home on 200 South after cooling off the chimney Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Six firetrucks and 27 firefighters responded to a chimney fire in a neighborhood near downtown St. George Monday evening.

A woman living in the house on 200 South was burning wood in her fireplace when she noticed the home filling up with smoke shortly after 6 p.m., St. George Fire Capt. Tyler Talbot said. The woman was able to evacuate her home safely and called 911.

“The homeowner just got her fireplace a little too hot and when people don’t clean their chimney too often, that creosote builds up, and when that gets too hot, it can catch on fire,” Talbot said.

St. George Fire Department crews arrived on the scene and cooled down the chimney, but there were no out-of-control flames, Talbot said. The woman living in the home was uninjured and there was no damage to the structure.

Ash filled the air and neighbors gathered around the woman to comfort her, but the firetrucks soon left after the chimney was cooled down.

Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene, but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.