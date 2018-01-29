Aug. 5, 1940 — Jan. 28, 2018

Morris Loyd Miller, age 77, died Jan. 28, 2018, in his home in Washington, Utah, after a battle with cancer with his wife by his side. Morris was born Aug. 5, 1940, in Glenns Ferry, Idaho, to David Dyett Miller and Dorothy Buck Miller. He was the 12th child of 15 children.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many callings. One of his greatest passions in life was for the Boy Scouts of America; he helped countless young men earn their Eagle Scout rank.

Morris married Connie Lee Walker in the Salt Lake City Temple of the LDS church on April 22, 1970. They have four children together: three sons and a daughter.

Morris is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter Sharanne Wieglenda of Salem, Oregon (from a previous marriage to Constance Cross), son Robert (Joyanne) of Pleasant Grove, Utah (from a previous marriage to Rachel Baker), son Allen (Jerian) of Syracuse, Utah, son William (Erica) of American Fork, Utah, son James (Rachelle) of St. George, Utah, and daughter Connie Boswell (Craig) of St. George, Utah. He is also survived by sisters Martha Belcher of Idaho, Catherine McCown of Oklahoma, Violet Bailey (Fred) of Florida, Doris Dupuis of Utah and Georgia Cooper of Texas; brother Joseph of Idaho; and many nieces and nephews. Morris has 27 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Three of his grandchildren are currently serving missions for the LDS church: Tal Miller in Seattle, Washington; Cameron Holyoak-Miller in Fuji; and Eleanor Miller in Milan, Italy. Grandson Keith Stevenson is serving in the Oregon Army National Guard in Kuwait.

Morris is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Dorothy May Stevenson, Mary Lou Plew and Grace Miller; and brothers David, Wallace, John, Robert and William; and grandson Zachary.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to ether cancer research or mental health research.

Funeral services

A viewing will be held Jan. 31 at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Washington 11th Ward church building, 446 E. Mangum Road, Washington, Utah.

Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery following the funeral services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

