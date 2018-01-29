Do you know this man? Police seek aid in identifying bank fraud suspect

The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured above who is believed to be involved in bank fraud, Washington County, January 2018 | Photos courtesy of the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of bank fraud.

The Police Department reported Monday that the State Bank of Southern Utah contacted police regarding a fraud incident Jan. 22.

“Several accounts had been accessed via the ATM machine,” according to the press release. “The suspect in this case appears to have a card and uses the ATM to withdraw money.”

The suspect was able to defraud several bank branches across the county through the ATM, the police added.

The suspect and his truck were caught on a surveillance camera, allowing the Santa Clara-Ivins Police to take images from the footage to share with the public.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s wearing glasses and a gray baseball cap.

He was also driving a red, early-2000s Ford 150 pickup. The truck grill appears to be black with no emblem and no front license plate.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and possibly other crimes committed is asked to contact the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122, or the Washington County Sheriff’s dispatch line at 435-634-5730.

Reference case no. 18SCI0259 when calling.

