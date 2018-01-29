News short: Driver runs red light causing T-bone collision

A brown 2012 Ford F-150 truck was T-boned by a white 2016 GMC Sierra truck after the driver of the GMC ran a red light at the intersection of Dixie Drive and Black Ridge Drive, St. George, Utah, Jan. 29, 2017 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — When a 54-year-old man ran a red light at the intersection of Dixie Drive and Black Ridge Drive in St. George Monday morning, a T-bone collision ensued.

The 54-year-old man was driving a white 2016 GMC Sierra truck, heading west on Dixie Drive at approximately 10 a.m., St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said.

At the same time, a brown 2012 Ford F-150 truck, driven by a 73-year-old man, was turning left from Black Ridge Drive onto Dixie Drive with a green light.

The driver of the white GMC Sierra ran the red light at the intersection and crashed into the brown Ford F-150, T-boning the truck on the driver’s side door, Trombley said.

Neither driver required medical treatment at the scene, but the Ford F-150 truck was rendered inoperable in the crash and had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was issued a citation for failure to obey traffic signal, Trombley said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.