FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on alleged drug trafficker with Utah ties

Noel Romero Herrera wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking organization. | Photo courtesy of the FBI, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an alleged drug trafficker who has ties to Utah and has previously lived in the state.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Noel Romero Herrera who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking organization that operated in Montana from 2007 to September 2010, public affairs specialist for the FBI Salt Lake City Division Sandra Yi Barker said.

Herrera has previously lived in Utah in the cities of Murray, Midvale, Sandy and Salt Lake City, according to a statement issued Monday by the FBI.

A federal arrest warrant was issued Feb. 17, 2011, for Herrera in the United States District Court, District of Montana, Great Falls Division, Billings, Montana, after he was charged federally with conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine, and aiding and abetting.

According to the FBI, Herrera should be considered armed and dangerous.

Description of Herrera

Name: Noel Romero Herrera.

Aliases: Joker, Noal Romero Herrera, Noel Herrera, Noel R. Herrera, Noel Romero, Noel Romero-Herrera.

Date of birth: June 30, 1982.

Place of birth: Colorado.

Hair: Black.

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches.

Weight: 190 to 200 pounds.

Sex: Male.

Race: White (Hispanic).

Scars and Marks: Herrera has tattoos on his head, back, chest, left arm, neck and right arm. He also has skin discoloration on his neck.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI’s Salt Lake City Division at 801-579-6189, contact a local FBI office or submit an anonymous tip online.

Resources

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.