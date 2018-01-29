Hummer-driving teen hits bicyclist

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist and a Hummer on Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 29, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A bicyclist who was riding against the flow of traffic on Main Street was injured after being knocked off his bike by a driver who didn’t see him coming, police said.

Cedar City Police responded to the incident involving a 17-year-old girl driving a black Hummer and the 61-year-old cyclist at the intersection of 400 North and Main Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the hummer was making a right turn from 400 North to go north on Main Street as the bicyclist was riding southbound in the outside shoulder lane of Main Street, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

“On a bike, you’re supposed to go with the flow of traffic,” Womack said. “He was going against the flow of traffic, and she just didn’t see him and pulled out in front of him and knocked him off the bike.”

The man complained of knee and back pain and was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to Cedar City Hospital, Womack said, adding that he was not wearing a helmet.

“Right now there are no citations being issued,” Womack said, “and there probably won’t be.”

Traffic in the area of the incident was reduced to one lane on the northbound side of the road as emergency responders tended to the injured rider.

Cedar City Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this report.

