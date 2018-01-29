Authorities arrest woman in Ivins who allegedly hid shooting suspect from police

Written by Fox13Now.com
January 29, 2018
Stock image | St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY – A woman suspected of assisting the suspect in a Riverton shooting was found and arrested in Ivins Monday.

Keria Jessica Hartley-Johnson, 35, bookings photo | Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

According to a tweet by the Salt Lake City Police Department, detectives learned that Keria Jessica Hartley-Johnson, 35, allegedly assisted Justin Llewelyn in avoiding capture by police.

Llewelyn was wanted for allegedly firing at two officers and shooting a homeowner earlier this month.

In a probable cause statement released in Utah’s 3rd District Court, police stated that while conducting an investigation on Llewelyn, they interviewed an individual who stated that they heard Hartley-Johnson brag about how she had allegedly successfully hidden him from police. The interviewee also stated that Hartley-Johnson had made plans to transport Llewelyn to a hotel in Beaver Dam, Utah. The interviewee also told police that Hartley-Johnson had bought Llewelyn a cell phone.

Police said that on Jan. 21, the interviewee began cooperating with police in their efforts to locate Llewelyn. On Jan. 24, the individual allegedly received a call from Hartley-Johnson. In a voicemail, she threatened the individual with violence, and advised him to, “run and hide,” the probable cause statement said.

A warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was taken into custody by police in Ivins.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by TAYLOR HARTMAN, Fox13Now.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2018, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply