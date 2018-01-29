Authorities arrest woman in Ivins who allegedly hid shooting suspect from police

Stock image | St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY – A woman suspected of assisting the suspect in a Riverton shooting was found and arrested in Ivins Monday.

According to a tweet by the Salt Lake City Police Department, detectives learned that Keria Jessica Hartley-Johnson, 35, allegedly assisted Justin Llewelyn in avoiding capture by police.

Llewelyn was wanted for allegedly firing at two officers and shooting a homeowner earlier this month.

In a probable cause statement released in Utah’s 3rd District Court, police stated that while conducting an investigation on Llewelyn, they interviewed an individual who stated that they heard Hartley-Johnson brag about how she had allegedly successfully hidden him from police. The interviewee also stated that Hartley-Johnson had made plans to transport Llewelyn to a hotel in Beaver Dam, Utah. The interviewee also told police that Hartley-Johnson had bought Llewelyn a cell phone.

Police said that on Jan. 21, the interviewee began cooperating with police in their efforts to locate Llewelyn. On Jan. 24, the individual allegedly received a call from Hartley-Johnson. In a voicemail, she threatened the individual with violence, and advised him to, “run and hide,” the probable cause statement said.

A warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was taken into custody by police in Ivins.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by TAYLOR HARTMAN, Fox13Now.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2018, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station.