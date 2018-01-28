There are just a few days left for anyone to register for Dixie State’s tour of Utah’s national parks

Photo courtesy Dixie State College, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Offering members of the community the opportunity to be fully immersed in Utah’s parks while learning about the area’s geology from physical science professors, Dixie State University’s Geology of the National Parks course trip is open for registration through Feb. 1.

Led by the Dixie State University Physical Science Department, the trip stops at all of Utah’s national parks and a selection of national monuments and state parks while focusing on the geologic processes that have shaped Utah’s landscape and environment. The eight-day trip leaves St. George on March 10 and returns March 17.

“This is an excellent way to travel with a geologist to learn about our local treasures and participate in ‘active learning. active life.’ through DSU. In addition to enjoying the beautiful scenery, you will experience geologic processes shaping the landscape, interpret past environments/climates that created the resources utilized by society, and observe first-hand how Earth has changed through geologic time and, in fact, is ever-changing,” Janice Hayden, DSU geology faculty and trip leader, said. “This is a real bargain for this inclusive trip, and there are some seats still available.”

Traveling in a DSU luxury tour coach, participants will visit Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Arches and Canyonlands national parks as well as Grand Staircase-Escalante and Natural Bridges national monuments and several state parks over the course of the trip.

Those interested in participating need to register for DSU’s one-credit Geology of the National Parks Lab course (GEO 1055) by Feb. 1. Utah residents who are 62 or older can have their tuition covered under Title 53B of the Utah Code, Higher Education for Senior Citizens, commonly referred to as former House Bill 60, or HB 60.

A lab fee of $675, which is required of all students and is not covered by the senior citizens law, includes transportation, double-occupancy lodging, entrance fees and most meals for the eight-day trip. Single-occupancy lodging is available for an additional fee of $350.

For more information about the Geology of the National Parks course trip, contact Janice Hayden or visit this website.

