Southern Utah University joins with state and public land agencies to offer paid internship opportunities; upcoming event

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s Intergovernmental Internship Cooperative is hosting its annual “Public Lands Employment Day”offering students and community members the opportunity to find potential internships with state and public lands agencies, most notably the National Park Service, United States Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management.

The event will be held Feb. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom on the SUU campus.

The cooperative is a nationally-recognized and award-winning program within the Outdoor Engagement Center at Southern Utah University. The IIC works to create, maintain, and strengthen partnerships between public land agencies and regional youth with paid, education-based internship programs. Internships are available for college students, high school students and recent graduates and range from field-based to administrative opportunities.

Operating in Southern Utah, northern Arizona, and eastern Nevada, each internship is located at different state and federal public land agencies, providing unique experiences in each location and hands-on training in a variety of fields. These internships provide students the needed skills to pursue potential career opportunities as well as the chance to explore fields of of their own potential interest. Several interns have been able to move from internship into careers.

In 2017 the IIC had over 220 interns located at dozens of different locations.

Public Lands Employment Day is an opportunity for students to meet agency mentors and find out more about available programs and internships. The IIC is expecting over 15 agencies to be represented at the Public Lands Employment day Feb. 7, with each recruiting for a variety of internships from wildlife and range to accounting and graphic design.

Each IIC internship is tied to the earning of an academic credit making each experience more valuable for career preparation and educational growth. Working to create stewards of the natural world, the IIC strives to continue to encourage youth to participate in the program, and invites everyone to get a peek inside the program.

Event details

What: Public Lands Employment Day

When: Feb. 7, 2018 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom on the SUU campus, 351 W University Blvd, Cedar City

More info: Learn more about the Intergovernmental Internship Cooperative and the upcoming Public Lands Employment Day.

