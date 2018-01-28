Southern Utah University’s music faculty to display talents in ‘Abendmusik’ recital

stock images, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Department of Music at Southern Utah University will present Abendmusik: Adjunct Faculty Recital Feb. 6 in the Southern Utah Museum of Art. This evening of music showcases the adjunct faculty and highlights the talent they share with students at SUU. Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public.

“There is nothing that can compare to attending live performances and the upcoming Adjunct Faculty Recital will be a treat for those who attend,” Adrienne Read, adjunct professor of music at SUU, said.

“I am looking forward to another opportunity to perform with Dr. Roland Stearns,” Read said. “This semester will feature him on the lute as we play some delightful pieces from the Baroque era of music history. Dr. Stearns’ style and interpretation are world-class, and it’s always an honor for me to work with a talented, knowledgeable musician of his caliber.”

A wide assortment of musical style will be featured at this upcoming performance.

“In contrast to the baroque collaboration with Dr. Stearns, Carylee Zwang, Adjunct Professor, and I will be performing a modern piece,” Read said. “The composer, Philip Parker, wanted to write a piece that features the two most ancient instruments that are still in use today—the flute and drums.

“‘The Python Dance’ from Beneath the Canopy is a thrilling number inspired by the music styles of Africa, South America, and Asia,” Read said. “A pounding bass drum and fiery runs on the flute will certainly make this a memorable feature of the evening’s program.”

“I am preparing a trombone solo by Leonard Bernstein called ‘Elegy for Mippy II,'” Michelle Lambert, adjunct professor of music at SUU, said. “It comes from a suite of pieces for brass instruments that combine Bernstein’s love of jazz with his affection for dogs.

“This particular piece was written for unaccompanied trombone in honor of his brother Burtie’s mongrel,” Lambert said. “The solo has been fun to prepare because it is short, imaginative, and just a little bit sassy.”

Event details

What: Abendmusik: Adjunct Faculty Recital.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City

Details: Admission is free and the concert is open to the public.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews