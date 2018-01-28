Police investigating hit-and-run crash on Telegraph Street

Written by Joseph Witham
January 28, 2018
WASHINGTON CITY — Police are working to determine who is responsible for an early Sunday morning hit-and-run crash on Telegraph Street.

Washington City Police responded to the incident involving a Honda Civic and a Saturn vehicle at the intersection of Telegraph Street and Green Springs Drive at approximately 3 a.m.

A Honda Civic is damaged following an alleged hit-and-run crash on Telegraph Street in Washington City, Utah, Jan. 28, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Kaylee Karr, St. George News

At the time of the crash, the driver of the Saturn was westbound on Telegraph Street as the Honda was northbound on 3050 East approaching the intersection, Washington City Police Spokesman Ed Kantor said.

“The Honda entered the intersection on a green light,” Kantor said. “The Saturn entered the intersection on a red light and struck the Honda.”

The driver of the Saturn left the scene, Kantor said.

The driver of the Honda did not report any injuries.

The Saturn’s bumper fell off during the crash, allowing police to obtain license plate information.

“They have identified the vehicle owner from license plate information on the Saturn,” Kantor said. “But the investigation is still continuing to determine who was driving it at that time.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

