Gabrielle von Kahrs

January 28, 2018
Gabrielle Von Kahrs, 99, smiles after a balloon ride. St. George, Utah, Feb. 10, 2016 | Photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

Oct. 1, 1916 — Jan. 24, 2018

Gabrielle von Kahrs, 101, passed away Thursday, Jan. 24. She was born Oct. 1, 1916, in Cleveland, Ohio. Gabi married the late Hans von Kahrs on June 2, 1958, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gabi moved to St. George, Utah, from Southern California in 2012 after a multifaceted career as a stylist in the advertising and fashion industries. She was a talented watercolor artist who enjoyed painting, sketching and teaching art to her friends at Spring Gardens Senior Living where she resided.

Gabrielle von Kahrs celebrates her 100th birthday at Spring Gardens Senior Living, Washington, Utah, Oct. 1, 2016 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

She loved playing the organ and visiting with her many friends. Her whimsy and playful sense of humor delighted everyone who met her. She was an inspiration to all and taught by example how to age with humor and dignity.

In lieu of flowers, Gabi would ask that you make a donation to an art or music program for children here in St. George.

Funeral services

  • A celebration of Gabi’s life is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7 pm at Spring Gardens Assisted Living, 2554 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

