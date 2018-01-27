Dixie State to offer 1st master’s degree, 2 new bachelor’s programs

Background sign courtesy of Dixie State University. Diploma graphic courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s board of trustees on Friday unanimously approved the addition of the institution’s first graduate degree program, a Master of Accountancy.

Along with the master’s degree, the trustees approved two new baccalaureate degrees: a Bachelor of Music in performance and Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. Both the master’s and new baccalaureate degrees were added in accordance with Dixie State’s strategic goal to broaden and enhance academic programs.

“The addition of the Master of Accountancy, Bachelor of Music in performance and Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering programs increases the depth of Dixie State University’s academic offerings and provides our students with more opportunities to prepare for rewarding careers,” DSU President Richard “Biff” Williams said.

DSU’s Master of Accountancy program, which is expected to be offered starting the 2018 fall semester, will fill students’ professional accounting educational needs by teaching them the conceptual, technical, analytical and communication skills required for working as tax and accounting professionals, according to a statement from the university.

“This is a red-letter day for DSU,” Kyle Wells, dean of DSU’s College of Business & Communication, said. “It is more than just the addition of another degree, it opens the door to the opportunity for students to start and finish at DSU. This is the first step toward a future that will provide the education and talent pool this area desperately needs.”

Williams read a declaration by Gov. Gary Herbert proclaiming Jan. 26, 2018, as Dixie State University Day in Utah. The declaration recognized the educational and engagement opportunities the new program offers not only Dixie State University and Washington County but the entire state.

Additionally, the new Kevin Barrett Accounting Lab, established in memory of the DSU accounting professor who taught at the institution from 2002-17, was unveiled in the Ernö and Etel Udvar-Hazy School of Business immediately following the meeting.

The Bachelor of Music in performance will provide students with the formal training and credentials necessary to prepare them for careers in the music industry.

The program, which will start offering classes fall 2018, will require students to work through a set of core music courses including theory, ear training and musicology training, the statement read. Students will perform in public recitals and music ensembles of varied sizes and purposes, including a unique requirement to participate in an electro-acoustic, early music or new music ensemble.

“There has been strong student demand for a Bachelor of Music, and we are excited to see the continued growth of our music program,” Jeffery Jarvis, dean of DSU’s College of the Arts, said. “This degree represents the maturing of our program.”

Across campus, the new Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering will expand the capabilities of students interested in mathematics and science by providing hands-on education, also beginning this fall.

The degree will prepare students to pursue advanced degrees or careers in engineering, science or computer science disciplines. The program will offer students the option to choose an area of emphasis to provide depth in topics that interest them, such as design and manufacturing, mechatronics, thermofluid sciences and solid mechanics.

“This is a historic time for Dixie State University, and the impact of the mechanical engineering program will be felt long term on campus, in the community and regionally,” Eric Pedersen, dean of DSU’s College of Science & Technology, said. “The new program looks forward to working with companies to meet their needs for mechanical engineering talent.”

The board also approved two certificate programs. A certificate of proficiency in social research methods, an 18-credit program that will be offered starting in the fall of 2019, will teach students how to create, implement, analyze and present social research, preparing them to be successful in graduate programs and a competitive job market. The other program, a certificate of completion in retail management, will be offered starting this fall to meet the needs of professionals and small business owners in the growing retail market. It will require students to complete 30 credits of coursework.

All new academic programs must receive approval from the Northwest Commission of Colleges and Universities, which is expected to occur by this spring, the statement read.

DSU is working toward building master’s programs in software development and genetic counseling.

