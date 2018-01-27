Military aircraft catches fire after failed takeoff at Nellis Air Force Base

An aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force arrives at Nellis Air Force Base for Red Flag exercises, Clark County, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Nellis Air Force Base, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A military aircraft burst into flames Saturday morning at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada following an incident during takeoff.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at 10:45 a.m. PST on the Nellis Air Force Base flight line.

A Royal Australian Air Force E/A-18G Growler Electronic Warfare Platform experienced a critical engine failure upon takeoff at Nellis Air Force Base, according to a Twitter post by national security analyst firm Strategic Sentinel.

“The aircraft skidded off the runway and the pilot was able to exit the aircraft safely,” the tweet reads. “Both the pilot and ground crew are safe.”

No serious injuries have been reported, according to a news release issued by the base.

Smoke could reportedly be seen billowing from the area of the crash from several miles away. The base is situated just northwest of Las Vegas.

Members of the Royal Australian Air Force are currently at Nellis Air Force Base participating in Red Flag exercises currently underway.

Read more: What’s up with the rumbling and unusual sights in the Southern Utah skies?

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.