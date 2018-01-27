Improper turn leads to crash at 1000 East-St. George Boulevard intersection

The scene of a crash at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and 1000 East, St. George, Utah, Jan 27, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One person was injured in a collision Saturday night on St. George Boulevard after a driver made an improper left turn, police said.

St. George Police responded to the scene of the crash involving a tan Toyota passenger car and a dark-colored Hyundai passenger car at the intersection of 1000 East and St. George Boulevard just after 9 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota was eastbound on St. George Boulevard going the speed limit at the time of the crash, St. George Police Lt. Curtis Spragg said.

The driver of the Hyundai was westbound on St. George Boulevard attempting to turn left to go south on 1000 East and pulled in front of the Toyota, Spragg said, causing the crash.

Airbags deployed, and everyone was wearing seat belts.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Fire Department arrived on scene to provide medical evaluation to those involved in the collision. One person reported minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was cited for the improper turn, Spragg said.

Both cars sustained heavy damage and were towed away. Traffic in the area of crash was light and mostly unimpeded.

Dixie State University Campus Police also responded to the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

